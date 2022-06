Garwood Felhaber of Petawawa, husband of Joyce Felhaber NEE Brannan, at the age of 81. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Saturday from 11 AM to 1 PM followed by a memorial service in the chapel. A reception will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Petawawa from 2 until 4 PM. Arrangements for the late Garwood Felhaber made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

