FRIDAY, JUNE 23, 2023

Michel Marée of Pembroke, husband of Karin Marée, at the age of 83 years. A funeral service will be held at Saint Columba’s Cemetery Columbarium in Pembroke on Saturday at 3 PM. Arrangements for the late Michel Marée made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.murphyfuneralhome.ca

Terry Scheuneman of Golden Lake, husband of Darlene Scheunemen, in his 67th year. Respecting Terry’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of Terry’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements for the late Terry Scheuneman made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Eganville.

For complete details visit www.zohrfuneralhome.com