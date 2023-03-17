FRIDAY, MARCH 17, 2023

Betty McBride of Cobden, wife of the late James McBride and by first marriage the late Emery Gutz, at the age of 89 years. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Monday from 10 AM until 11:30 AM. A funeral service will be held at Saint Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Cobden on Monday at 12 noon. Arrangements for the late Betty McBride made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

For complete details visit www.frasermorrisheubner.com

Gertrude Covey formerly of Round Lake Centre, sister of Sally Mask, at the age of 96. A funeral mass will be held at Saint Casimir’s Catholic Church in Round Lake Centre on Saturday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Gertrude Covey made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Killaloe.

For complete details visit www.zohrfuneralhome.com

Ronald Gorr of Pembroke, husband of Orma Gorr NEE Schultz, at the age of 86 years. A graveside service will be held at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Pembroke in the spring. Arrangements for the late Ronald Gorr made by Malcolm Devitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com