FRIDAY, MARCH 19, 2021

Beatrice Belaire-Horn of Pembroke, wife of the late Lionel Belaire, in her 82nd year. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday, March 26th from 7 to 9 PM. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Saint Jean Baptiste Church in Pembroke on Saturday, March 27th at 11 AM. A limited number of people are permitted at the funeral home and the church at any given time. Please call the funeral home if you wish to attend the visitation or mass. Arrangements for the late Beatrice Belaire-Horn made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.nevillefuneralhome.ca