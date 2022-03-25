FRIDAY, MARCH 25, 2022

Arnold Hoelke of Cobden, husband of the late Verna Hoelke, in his 92nd year. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Saturday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Arnold Hoelke made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Egon Conrad of Petawawa, husband of Peggy Conrad, at the age of 91 years. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Sunday from 2 to 5 PM. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Petawawa on Monday at 12 noon. Masks must be worn in the funeral home. Arrangements for the late Egon Conrad made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

