FRIDAY, MARCH 3, 2023

Tena McLaughlin formerly of the Queensline, wife of the late Earl McLaughlin, at the age of 89 years. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden today from 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 PM. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden tonight at 7:30 PM. Arrangements for the late Tena McLaughlin made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Joyce Bennett of Cobden, wife of the late Arnold Bennett, at the age of 88 years. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Saturday from noon until 3 PM. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Saturday at 3:30 PM. Arrangements for the late Joyce Bennett made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Tracy Cybulski of Cobden, wife of Dustin Cybulski, at the age of 50 years. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint Michael’s Roman Catholic Church in Douglas on Monday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Tracy Cybulski made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Arthur Lund of Pembroke, husband of the late Doreen Lund NEE McGuinty, in his 94th year. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Saturday from noon until 2 PM. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Saturday at 2 PM. Arrangements for the late Arthur Lund made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

