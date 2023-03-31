FRIDAY, MARCH 31, 2023

Lawrence Dament of Pembroke, husband of the late Martha “Punchy” Dament, at the age of 80 years. Respecting Lawrence’s wishes, cremation will take place and interment will be in the Deep River Community Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements for the late Lawrence Dament made by Valley Funeral Home, Deep River.

Marie LaBine of Pembroke, wife of the late Dennis LaBine, in her 92nd year. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Sunday evening from 6 to 9 PM. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Pembroke on Monday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Marie LaBine made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Ruby Bell of Foresters Falls, wife of Raymond Bell, at the age of 88 years. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A funeral service will be held at Trinity United Church in Foresters Falls on Monday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Ruby Bell made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

