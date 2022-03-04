FRIDAY, MARCH 4, 2022

Harvey Schruder of Eganville, husband of the late Beatrice Schruder, at the age of 88 years. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Monday at 11 AM. Covid protocols must be observed and masks worn in the funeral home. Arrangements for the late Harvey Schruder made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Helena Bird of Petawawa, wife of the late Bob Bird, at the age of 95 years. A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Petawawa in July. Arrangements for the late Helena Bird made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

