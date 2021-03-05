FRIDAY, MARCH 5, 2021

Reverend Patrick Brady McNamara, a Priest of the Diocese of Pembroke, in his 80th year and 52nd year of priesthood. Friends and former parishioners are invited to pay their respects at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Pembroke on Sunday from 1 until 8 PM. Please follow all social distancing and mask requirements when attending the church. All are welcome to attend the Vigil Prayers at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Pembroke on Sunday at 6:30 PM. Arrangements for the late Reverend Patrick Brady McNamara made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

