FRIDAY, MAY 20, 2022

Bert Michel of Petawawa, husband of Marilyn Michel, at the age of 85 years. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke today from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A funeral service will be held at Saint Luke’s Anglican Church in Pembroke on Saturday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Bert Michel made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

James Chaput of Pembroke, son of Marlene and the late Kenneth Chaput, at the age of 40 years. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Monday from 1 until 2 PM. Arrangements for the late James Chaput made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Bert Haas of Petawawa, husband of the late Corrie Haas, at the age of 90 years. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke this evening from 7 to 9 PM. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Petawawa on Saturday at 10:30 AM. Arrangements for the late Bert Haas made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

