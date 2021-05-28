FRIDAY, MAY 28, 2021

Marion Hammel NEE Bucholtz of Pembroke, wife of the late Elmer Hammel, in her 97th year. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Monday from 1 to 3 PM. Due to current restrictions regarding Covid-19, please call the funeral home at 613-732-3637 if you wish to attend and an appointment time will be arranged. Arrangements for the late Marion Hammel made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

