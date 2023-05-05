FRIDAY, MAY 5, 2023

Bernice Layman of Renfrew, wife of Kenneth Layman, at the age of 92. Visitation is at the Zohr Family Funeral Home in Eganville on Saturday afternoon from 1 until 3 PM. Arrangements for the late Bernice Layman made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Eganville.

Pauline Beaton of Petawawa, wife of Carl Beaton, at the age of 74 years. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Saint Columbkille’s Cathedral in Pembroke on Monday at 10:30 AM. Arrangements for the late Pauline Beaton made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

