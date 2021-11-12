FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12, 2021

Ian Wilson of Petawawa, husband of the late Marjorie Wilson, at the age of 95 years. A funeral service will be held at All Saints Anglican Church in Petawawa on Saturday at 11 AM. Proof of vaccination is required to attend the funeral. Arrangements for the late Ian Wilson made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.murphyfuneralhome.ca

Edward Lowe of Petawawa, husband of Gisela Lowe, at the age of 75 years. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Monday at 10:30 AM. At the request of the family, proof of vaccination is required to attend the funeral. Arrangements for the late Edward Lowe made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.murphyfuneralhome.ca