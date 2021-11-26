FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 26, 2021

Bob Clark of Pembroke, husband of Jean Clark, at the age of 88 years. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Monday from 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Bob Clark made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Sam Behm of Palmer Rapids, brother of Rose Keller, in his 81st year. Visitation is at Saint Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Schutt this evening from 7 to 9 PM. A funeral service will be held at Saint Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Schutt on Saturday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Sam Behm made by Heubner Funeral Home, Barry’s Bay.

