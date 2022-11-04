FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2022

William (Bill) Leach of Micksburg, husband of the late Flora Leach, at the age of 88 years. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Monday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A graveside funeral service will be held at Saint Stephen’s Anglican Cemetery in Micksburg on Tuesday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late William (Bill) Leach made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Brian Tierney of Pembroke, husband of Judy Tierney NEE Donlan, father of Sarah, Jenny, Mary Ann and Barbara Ann, at the age of 71 years. As per Brian Tierney’s wishes, cremation has taken place.