Maria “Masha” Kendrick of Pembroke, wife of Brian Kendrick, at the age of 47 years. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Saturday from 2 until 6 PM. Proof of vaccination is required to attend the visitation. Arrangements for the late Maria “Masha” Kendrick made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

