FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1, 2021

Edna Payne Wilson NEE Baker of Renfrew, mother of Donna Jones and Judy Frawley, at the age of 101 years. Visitation is at the Zohr Family Funeral Home in Renfrew on Saturday from 2 until 3:30 PM. Arrangements for the late Edna Payne Wilson made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Renfrew.

Lola Byce formerly of Beachburg and Foresters Falls, wife of the late Norman Byce, in her 85th year. A graveside service will be held at Howard Cemetery in Foresters Falls today at 2 PM. Arrangements for the late Lola Byce made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Ivan Henderson of Petawawa, at the age of 58 years. A celebration of Ivan’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 517 in Petawawa on Saturday, October 9th from 2 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Ivan Henderson made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

