FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2022

Beatrice Ann Swan of Eganville, long-time partner of Lloyd Henderson, at the age of 78. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A graveside service will be held at Saint Columba’s Cemetery in Pembroke on Monday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Beatrice Ann Swan made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.nevillefuneralhome.ca

Katherine “Kay” Wray NEE Veals of Deep River, wife of the late Leonard Wray, in her 99th year. Visitation is at Deep River Community Church on Sunday, October 23rd from 7 to 9 PM. A funeral service will be held at Deep River Community Church on Monday, October 24th at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Katherine “Kay” Wray made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com