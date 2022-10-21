FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21, 2022

Katherine “Kay” Wray NEE Veals of Deep River, wife of the late Leonard Wray, in her 99th year. Visitation is at Deep River Community Church on Sunday evening from 7 to 9 PM. A funeral service will be held at Deep River Community Church on Monday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Katherine “Kay” Wray made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Marilyn Rutz NEE Goldberg of Pembroke, wife of the late Harvey Rutz, in her 86th year. A funeral service was held at Saint Timothy’s Lutheran Church in Pembroke yesterday. Arrangements for the late Marilyn Rutz made by Malcolm Devitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Dorothy MacGregor NEE McLaughlin of Beachburg, wife of the late Gordon MacGregor, at the age of 98 years. Visitation is at Saint Andrew’s United Church in Beachburg on Tuesday afternoon from 1 until 1:45 PM. A funeral service will be held at Saint Andrew’s United Church in Beachburg on Tuesday at 2 PM. Arrangements for the late Dorothy MacGregor made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Phyllis Hebert of Petawawa, wife of Jimmy Hebert, at the age of 78. A funeral mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Petawawa on Monday at 10:30 AM. Arrangements for the late Phyllis Hebert made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Hedy Villeneuve of Pembroke, mother of Alicia Schatteman and Chris Villeneuve, at the age of 79 years. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint Hedwig’s Roman Catholic Church in Barry’s Bay on Saturday at 10:30 AM. Arrangements for the late Hedy Villeneuve made by Heubner Funeral Home, Barry’s Bay.

