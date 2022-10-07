FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7, 2022

Willard Brash of Pembroke, father of Steve, Doug and Nancy, in his 92nd year. A funeral service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Eganville on Saturday at 2 PM. Arrangements for the late Willard Brash made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Eganville.

Brenda Lewis NEE Hammel of Alice, wife of Delbert Lewis, in her 75th year. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Monday evening from 7 to 9 PM and on Tuesday from 10 AM until noon. A funeral service will be held at Saint Peter’s Lutheran Church in Alice on Tuesday at 2 PM. Arrangements for the late Brenda Lewis made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

