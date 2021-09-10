FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10, 2021

Patricia Norlock formerly of Petawawa, wife of Trevor Norlock, at the age of 48 years. A funeral mass will held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Petawawa on Monday at 10 AM. Space is limited. All Covid protocols must be observed and masks must be worn at the funeral. Arrangements for the late Patricia Norlock made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Margaret Siegel of Pembroke, wife of the late Walter Siegel, at the age of 98 years. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Tuesday morning from 9 until 10:30 AM. A funeral service will be held at Saint Timothy’s Lutheran Church in Pembroke on Tuesday at 11 AM. Space is limited. All Covid protocols must be observed and masks must be worn at the funeral home and the church. Arrangements for the late Margaret Siegel made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

