FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2022

Bob (Hawkeye) King of Petawawa, husband of Brenda McLaren, at the age of 70 years. A celebration of Hawkeye’s life will be held at the Petawawa Legion on Saturday from 2 until 10 PM. Arrangements for the late Bob (Hawkeye) King made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Addison Smith of Pembroke, husband of the late Margaret Debenham, at the age of 90 years. A graveside funeral service will be held in Beachburg Union Cemetery on Saturday at 2 PM. Arrangements for the late Addison Smith made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Terry Arsenault of Pembroke, husband of the late Lillian Arsenault NEE Deveaux, in his 76th year. Respecting Terry’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a private service will be held at home with his loving family. Arrangements for the late Terry Arsenault made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Lorri Graham of Pembroke, wife of Lloyd Graveline, at the age of 57 years. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Sunday evening from 6 to 9 PM and on Monday from 12:30 until 2:30 PM. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Monday at 2:30 PM. Arrangements for the late Lorri Graham made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

