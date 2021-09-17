FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2021

John Baird of Round Lake, husband of Dorothy Baird NEE Shand, in his 97th year. A private visitation and funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church. Arrangements for the late John Baird made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Howard Miehm of Petawawa, husband of Marion Miehm, at the age of 95 years. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Monday from 1 until 3 PM. Arrangements for the late Howard Miehm made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Patricia Frederick of Pembroke, wife of Lloyd Frederick, in her 84th year. Respecting Patsy’s wishes, cremation has taken place and interment will be at Calvin United – First Presbyterian Cemetery in Pembroke at a later date. Arrangements for the late Patricia (Patsy) Frederick made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

