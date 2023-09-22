FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2023

Frances Doelle of Pembroke, wife of the late Howard Doelle, in her 98th year. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A funeral mass will be celebrated in the Church of the Most Holy Name of Jesus in Pembroke on Monday at 10:30 AM. Arrangements for the late Frances Doelle made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Alvin Turner of Waltham Quebec, husband of Bonnie Turner NEE Hingley, at the age of 67. A private celebration of Alvin’s life will take place at a later date. Arrangements for the late Alvin Turner made by Hayes Funeral Home.

