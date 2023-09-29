FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2023

Alton Burgoyne of Pembroke, partner of Lyn Kangropool, father of Michelle, Jenni-Lynn and Vicky, at the age of 75 years. A celebration of Alton Burgoyne’s life will be held at the Pembroke Legion on Sunday, October 1st from 1 to 4 PM.

Lillis Bell formerly of Foresters Falls, wife of the late John Bell and by first marriage the late Lloyd Waite Senior, at the age of 93 years. As per Lillis’s wishes, funeral arrangements are private. Arrangements for the late Lillis Bell made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

For complete details visit www.frasermorrisheubner.com