FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3, 2021

Dan Cameron of R R 1 Foresters Falls, husband of Helen Cameron, in his 75th year. A graveside service was held in Beachburg Union Cemetery this morning at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Dan Cameron made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

For complete details visit www.frasermorrisheubner.com

Sylvia O’Brien of Cobden, wife of the late Noel O’Brien, in her 82nd year. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Saturday from 1 until 4 PM. Arrangements for the late Sylvia O’Brien made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

For complete details visit www.frasermorrisheubner.com

Bert Montgomery formerly of Foresters Falls, husband of the late Evie Armstrong, at the age of 100 years. Visitation is at Whitewater Wesleyan Community Church in Cobden on Saturday from 10 until 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Bert Montgomery made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

For complete details visit www.frasermorrisheubner.com

Sister Marjorie Casey, a Grey Sister of the Immaculate Conception in Pembroke, in the 66th year of her Religious Life. A funeral liturgy will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Pembroke on Tuesday at 1:30 PM. All Covid protocols must be observed at the funeral. Arrangements for the late Sister Marjorie Casey made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.murphyfuneralhome.ca

Eileen Raglin NEE Kauffeldt formerly of Eganville, wife of the late Wilbert Raglin, at the age of 94. Visitation is at the Zohr Family Funeral Home in Eganville today from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM. A funeral service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Eganville on Saturday at 2 PM. Arrangements for the late Eileen Raglin made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Eganville.

For complete details visit www.zohrfuneralhome.com