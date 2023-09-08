FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8, 2023

John Wirth of Pembroke, husband of Gail Wirth NEE Shortt, at the age of 68 years. Memorial visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Monday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A memorial service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 423 Witt Road in Locksley on Tuesday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late John Wirth made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Faye McCulloch of Bowmanville, daughter of the late Jack and Mildred McCulloch, at the age of 63 years. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Sunday afternoon from 1 until 2 PM. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home on Sunday at 2 PM. Arrangements for the late Faye McCulloch made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Reverend Doctor James Min of Cobden, husband of Hester Min, at the age of 77 years. A funeral service will be held at Saint Andrew’s United Church in Westmeath on Saturday at 1 PM. Arrangements for the late Reverend Doctor James Min made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Anastasia “Tessie” Whalen formerly of Round Lake Centre, wife of the late Lawrence Whalen, in her 106th year. Visitation is at the Zohr Family Funeral Home in Killaloe today from 4 to 8 PM. Arrangements for the late Anastasia “Tessie” Whalen made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Killaloe.

