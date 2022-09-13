FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2022

Beatrice Ferne Armstrong formerly of Petawawa, wife of the late Gerald Armstrong, at the age of 90 years. A funeral service will be held at All Saints Anglican Church in Petawawa on Saturday at 10 AM. Arrangements for the late Beatrice Ferne Armstrong made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.murphyfuneralhome.ca

Kornil Mielke of Eganville, husband of Darlene Mielke, at the age of 87. Visitation is at the Zohr Family Funeral Home in Eganville today from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM and on Saturday morning from 10 until 10:30 AM. Arrangements for the late Kornil Mielke made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Eganville.

For complete details visit www.zohrfuneralhome.com