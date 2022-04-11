MONDAY, APRIL 11, 2022

Murray Schutt of Pembroke, husband of Vivian Schutt, at the age of 75 years. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke today from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Murray Schutt made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com

Frank Yuke of Pembroke, husband of the late Patricia Yuke NEE Recoskie, at the age of 82 years. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Frank Yuke made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com

Harold Panke of Pembroke, husband of Violet Panke NEE Popkey, at the age of 80. At Harold’s request, there will be no visitation or services. Arrangements for the late Harold Panke made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Eganville.

For complete details visit www.zohrfuneralhome.com

Sarah Anne Shankland of Petawawa, daughter of Len and Debby Shankland, at the age of 36 years. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Petawawa on Wednesday at 2 PM. Arrangements for the late Sarah Anne Shankland made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.murphyfuneralhome.ca