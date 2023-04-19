MONDAY, APRIL 17, 2023

Tom Stephenson of Pembroke, husband of the late Judy Stephenson NEE Karau, in his 87th year. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday from 1 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A funeral service will be at Wesley Community Church in Pembroke on Saturday at 2 PM followed by a celebration of Tom’s life at the Clarion Hotel & Conference Centre, 900 Pembroke Street East in Pembroke. Arrangements for the late Tom Stephenson made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.nevillefuneralhome.ca