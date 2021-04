MONDAY, APRIL 19, 2021

Gail Walker of Pembroke, sister of Diane Burnett, at the age of 67 years. A private graveside service will be held at Saint Columba’s Cemetery in Pembroke. Arrangements for the late Gail Walker made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com

Sister Marguerite Hennessy, a Grey Sister of the Immaculate Conception Pembroke, in the 62nd year of her Religious Life. A private funeral liturgy will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Pembroke. Arrangements for the late Sister Marguerite Hennessy made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.nevillefuneralhome.ca