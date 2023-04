Sister Marilyn Burns, a Grey Sister of the Immaculate Conception in Pembroke, in the 67th year of her Religious Life. A funeral liturgy will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Pembroke on Tuesday at 10:30 AM. Arrangements for the late Sister Marilyn Burns made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

