MONDAY, APRIL 25, 2022

Stuart Campbell of the Kerr Line Foresters Falls, husband of Mary Campbell, in his 86th year. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Wednesday from 10 AM until 1:30 PM. Arrangements for the late Stuart Campbell made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

For complete details visit www.frasermorrisheubner.com

Gerald Lamarche of Chapeau, Quebec, spouse of Marie Jolicoeur, at the age of 69 years. A funeral mass will be held at Saint Alphonsus Church in Chapeau Quebec on Tuesday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Gerald Lamarche made by Hayes Funeral Home.

For complete details visit www.hayesfuneralhome.ca

Cecilia Dombroskie of Pembroke, wife of the late Lawrence Dombroskie, in her 79th year. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Pembroke on Tuesday at 10:30 AM. Arrangements for the late Cecilia Dombroskie made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.murphyfuneralhome.ca