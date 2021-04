Jackie Nieman of Pembroke, daughter of the late George and Anita Nieman, in her 53rd year. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a funeral service and interment will he held at Christ Lutheran Church in Petawawa at a later date and will be announced then. Arrangements for the late Jackie Nieman made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

