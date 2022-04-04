MONDAY, APRIL 4, 2022

Joan Higginson of Pembroke, wife of the late William “Bill” Higginson, in her 84th year. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Joan Higginson made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com

Sheila Wallace formerly of the Queensline, wife of the late Jim Wallace, in her 95th year. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Tuesday from 11 AM until 2 PM. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Tuesday at 2 PM. Arrangements for the late Sheila Wallace made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

For complete details visit www.frasermorrisheubner.com