MONDAY, AUGUST 21, 2023

Darcy Pellerin of Pembroke, husband of Germaine Pellerin, in his 83rd year. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Wednesday from 10 AM until 12 noon. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Saint Jean Baptiste Church in Pembroke on Wednesday at 12 noon. Arrangements for the late Darcy Pellerin made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

James Clarke of Pembroke, husband of the late Ann Clarke, at the age of 92 years. A celebration of James’s life will be held at Calvin United Church Hall in Pembroke on Friday afternoon from 1 until 5 PM. Arrangements for the late James Clarke made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Jack Ferguson of Mineview Road, R R 1 Cobden, husband of Alice Ferguson, at the age of 88 years. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden today from 3 until 7 PM and on Tuesday morning from 9:30 until 10:30 AM. A funeral service will be held at Saint Paul’s Anglican Church in Cobden on Tuesday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Jack Ferguson made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

