MONDAY, AUGUST 8, 2022

Royce Chase of Pembroke, husband of Donna Chase, in his 79th year. Visitation is at the Malcom Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Royce Chase made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Arnold Melcher of Pembroke, husband of the late Vera Melcher, at the age of 94 years. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke today from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A funeral service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Rankin on Tuesday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Arnold Melcher made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Velma Hawthorne of Beachburg, wife of the late Versil Hawthorne, at the age of 90 years. A graveside funeral service will be held in Beachburg Union Cemetery on Tuesday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Velma Hawthorne made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

