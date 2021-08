Diana Breske of Pembroke, daughter of the late Wilfred and Emma Breske, at the age of 76 years. Respecting Diana’s wishes, cremation has taken place and interment will be at Saint John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Pembroke at a later date. Arrangements for the late Diana Breske made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

