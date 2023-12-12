MONDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2023

Lise Hammel of Carleton Place and formerly of Pembroke, wife of the late Edgar Hammel. As per Lise’s wishes, there will be no visitation and a private graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements for the late Lise Hammel made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

For complete details visit www.frasermorrisheubner.com

Marilyn Gagne of Pembroke, mother of Kirk Gagne and Kimberly Hicks, at the age of 80 years. Respecting Marilyn’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements for the late Marilyn Gagne made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com

Sylvester Prince of Barry’s Bay, husband of Susan Prince NEE Smaglinskie, at the age of 82. Visitation is at the Heubner Funeral Home in Barry’s Bay on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Wilno on Wednesday at 12 noon. Arrangements for the late Sylvester Prince made by Heubner Funeral Home, Barry’s Bay.

For complete details visit www.heubnerfuneralhome.ca