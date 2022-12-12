MONDAY, DECEMBER 12, 2022

Bruce Rieger of Beachburg, husband of Sara Edmison, at the age of 57 years. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Bruce Rieger made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Linda Amos of Pembroke, mother of John, Giles, Tony, Ivan, Martin and Paula, at the age of 75 years. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Tuesday morning from 9 until 11 AM. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Tuesday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Linda Amos made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

