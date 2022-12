Emile Giroux of Pembroke, husband of the late Sylvia Giroux, at the age of 95 years. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Most Holy Name of Jesus in Pembroke on Wednesday at 11am. Arrangements for the late Emile Giroux made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

