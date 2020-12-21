MONDAY, DECEMBER 21, 2020

Lottie Mae Casey NEE Arnold of Pembroke, wife of the late Lloyd Casey and by first marriage the late Francis Mathieu. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions and with anticipation of improvements, the family is hopeful to have a Celebration of Mae’s Life in the summer of 2021. Arrangements for the late Lottie Mae Casey made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com

Henry Nagora of Pembroke, husband of Mary Nagora NEE Palmer, in his 89th year. Due to COVID-19, a private family graveside service will be held at Saint Columba’s Cemetery in Pembroke. Arrangements for the late Henry Nagora made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com

Gladys Powers of Beachburg, wife of the late Ellard Powers, at the age of 88 years. Visitation is at Saint Andrew’s United Church in Beachburg on Wednesday from 11 AM until 1 PM. Arrangements for the late Gladys Powers made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

For complete details visit www.frasermorrisheubner.com