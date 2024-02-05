iHeartRadio

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 5, 2024

Jack Zadow of Pembroke, husband of Cindy Zadow, at the age of 65 years.  Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke today from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM.  Arrangements for the late Jack Zadow made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke. 

Sister Olga Rakai, a Grey Sister of the Immaculate Conception in Pembroke, in the 74th year of her religious life.  A funeral liturgy will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Pembroke on Wednesday at 10:30 AM.  Arrangements for the late Sister Olga Rakai made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke. 

For complete details visit www.nevillefuneralhome.ca

