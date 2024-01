Anneke VanderVelde NEE Stienstra formerly of Pembroke and Beachburg, wife of the late Adam VanderVelde, in her 95th year. Visitation is at Zion Christian Reformed Church, 152 Drive-In Road in Pembroke on Saturday morning from 10:45 until 11:45 AM. Arrangements for the late Anneke VanderVelde made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

