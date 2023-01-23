MONDAY, JANUARY 23, 2023

Betty-Lynn Lafrance of Petawawa, wife of Guy Lafrance, at the age of 59 years. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Betty-Lynn Lafrance made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Sister Geraldine Daley, a Grey Sister of the Immaculate Conception in Pembroke, in the 72nd year of her Religious Life. A funeral liturgy will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Pembroke on Wednesday at 10:30 AM. Arrangements for the late Sister Geraldine Daley made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

