Geraldine Wyise of Pembroke, foster daughter of the late Julia Smith Noack NEE Cybulskie, the late Essington Noack and the late Ortie Smith, in her 79th year. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Geraldine Wyise made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

