MONDAY, JANUARY 31, 2022

Roy Schroeder of Pembroke, husband of Sheila Schroeder NEE Lewis, in his 73rd year. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Thursday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Roy Schroeder made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.nevillefuneralhome.ca

Lawrence Borutski of Pembroke, husband of Rose Marie Borutski NEE Recoskie, in his 72nd year. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Pembroke on Tuesday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Lawrence Borutski made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.nevillefuneralhome.ca

Wilfred Nagora of Pembroke, husband of Gladys Nagora NEE Buske, in his 90th year. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke today from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Wilfred Nagora made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com

Shirley Bennett formerly of Foresters Falls, wife of the late George Bennett, in her 90th year. A graveside service will be held at Howard Cemetery in Foresters Falls in the spring. Arrangements for the late Shirley Bennett made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

For complete details visit www.frasermorrisheubner.com

Lillian Strickland NEE Welk of Eganville, wife of the late Henry Strickland, at the age of 95. Visitation is at the Zohr Family Funeral Home in Eganville on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM. Please RSVP to the visitation on Lillian’s memorial page at www.zohrfuneralhome.com if you wish to attend. Arrangements for the late Lillian Strickland made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Eganville.

For complete details visit www.zohrfuneralhome.com