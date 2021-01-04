MONDAY, JANUARY 4, 2021

Blanche Antler of Eganville, wife of the late Gerald Antler, in her 94th year. Due to the Covid-19 lockdown, visitation is private at the Zohr Family Funeral Home in Eganville. Arrangements for the late Blanche Antler made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Eganville.

For complete details visit www.zohrfuneralhome.com

Helen St. Martin of Pembroke, daughter of the late Harry and Delores St. Martin NEE Chaput, in her 72nd year. Visitation is by appointment only at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke this evening from 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Helen St. Martin made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.nevillefuneralhome.ca