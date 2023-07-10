MONDAY, JULY 10, 2023

Verna Woito NEE Keuhl of Rankin, wife of the late Garnet Woito, at the age of 91 years. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday afternoon from 1 until 5 PM. Arrangements for the late Verna Woito made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com

Thomas Spooner of Pembroke, husband of May Spooner, in his 86th year. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Tuesday evening from 7 to 9 PM. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Saint Columbkille’s Cathedral in Pembroke on Wednesday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Thomas Spooner made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.nevillefuneralhome.ca

Harris Johnston of Foresters Falls, husband of Wilda Johnston NEE Bernier, at the age of 82. Visitation is at the Zohr Family Funeral Home in Renfrew today from 2 to 5 and 7 to 10 PM. Arrangements for the late Harris Johnston made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Renfrew.

For complete details visit www.zohrfuneralhome.com