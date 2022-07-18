MONDAY, JULY 18, 2022

Basil Wren of RR 1 Douglas, husband of Danielle Wren, at the age of 60 years. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden today from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM and on Tuesday from 9:30 until 10:15 AM. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint Pius Fifth Roman Catholic Church in Osceola on Tuesday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Basil Wren made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

